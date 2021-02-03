Advertisement

Ford designs clear N95 masks to help hearing-impaired

Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ford Motor Company is hoping to have a clear N95 mask available this year.

The mask has received patent-pending approval, and the company expects to meet the N95 standards to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford announced the transparent, reusable masks will allow people with hearing impairments to better communicate by being able to read lips. This would also improve communication in other fields, such as teaching, where human expression allows them to better do their jobs.

“One of the things that’s missing during the pandemic is the power of a smile. This clear respirator promises to improve interactions between neighbors, at the store and for those who have hearing impairments,” Ford vice president Jim Baumbick said.

As testing for the mask continues, Ford hopes to have the masks available sometime this spring.

Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
Carletta Carr
Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment
Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/3/21
Forecast for February 3rd
Forecast for February 3rd
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
Clay Marsh
Public won’t choose which vaccine they get, W.Va. officials say