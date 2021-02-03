Grand Central Mall to host Valentine’s Day events

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall will host several unique, family-friendly events this February in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The events, including KidX Bestie Bash, Arts & Hearts Canvas Painting sponsored by The Watering Can Art Studio and Post Your Love Wall will offer ways to celebrate friendship, love and positivity through creative expression and acts of kindness.

Grand Central Mall’s KidX Club will hold a Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash celebration on Tuesday, February 9 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. in front of The Watering Can Art Studio. It will give children and their families the opportunity to create a meaningful gift at The Watering Can Art Studio and valentines for their loved ones and friends.

Bestie Bash is held in partnership with KidX Club, a program that sponsors free events to inspire children to connect with their families and explore their surrounding world. Guests can register online here.

On Friday, Feb. 12 from 11 A.M. – 6:30 P.M, the mall and The Watering Can will host Arts & Hearts, where guests can treat themselves, a friend, or significant other through a canvas painting class. Led by local artist and small business owner M.J. Ayson-Lemon, guests will create a Valentine’s Day-themed painting. M.J. will lead guests though a step-by-step painting class to complete a painting that can be used as a gift, home décor or just a way to unwind with friends. Online registration can be found here.

Just like in years past, Grand Central Mall will host the interactive art display #PostYourLove, where guests are encouraged to handwrite notes of love, affirmation, encouragement or even just a simple ‘I love you’ on sticky Post-It notes located across from H&M. Guests are also encouraged to share their notes virtually by using #PostYourLove.

Grand Central Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. All Valentine’s Day events will follow Grand Central Mall’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including rigorous disinfectant, cleaning practices and registration required through Eventbrite. In addition, the Code of Conduct, posted at the Center and available online, includes the following guidelines:

· Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people

· Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines

· Do not gather in groups

· Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies

· Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.