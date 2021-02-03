Advertisement

Marietta College presents: “Celebrate Black History anywhere”

Marietta College presents: “Celebrate Black History anywhere”
Marietta College presents: “Celebrate Black History anywhere”(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is taking time to teach their students about Black History during the month of February.

The college is introducing their “Celebrate Black History anywhere” program for this month, as a way of being socially distant and still taking time to learn.

During February, students will have a chance to learn more about Black History.

From guest speakers over zoom calls to movies on Fridays highlighting significant moments in history for African-Americans.

A difference for this year from previous ones is that they will be putting an emphasis on the “through perspective.”

“The through perspective focuses on successes in black history. And not just historical successes, but also present day successes that are also told sometimes from the perspective of living it that are going through it today,” says Marietta College diversity and inclusion assistant director, Tony Mayle. “So, it’s a different perspective we’re going to focus on this year.”

Some of the speakers that will be joining via zoom will discuss the historical significance of Marietta to Black History.

As well as speaking on what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X would teach in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
Carletta Carr
Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment
Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

Latest News

Fire destroys home in Elizabeth.
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth
WTAP News @ 5 - West Virginians won't have a choice of vaccines
WTAP News @ 5 - West Virginians won't have a choice of vaccines
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV Health Dept. begins scheduling for second dose of vaccine
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV Health Dept. begins scheduling for second dose of vaccine
Belpre schools look to get staff vaccinated within the month
UPDATE: School employees start to receive vaccine in Ohio
Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy
Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy