Marietta College presents: “Celebrate Black History anywhere”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is taking time to teach their students about Black History during the month of February.

The college is introducing their “Celebrate Black History anywhere” program for this month, as a way of being socially distant and still taking time to learn.

During February, students will have a chance to learn more about Black History.

From guest speakers over zoom calls to movies on Fridays highlighting significant moments in history for African-Americans.

A difference for this year from previous ones is that they will be putting an emphasis on the “through perspective.”

“The through perspective focuses on successes in black history. And not just historical successes, but also present day successes that are also told sometimes from the perspective of living it that are going through it today,” says Marietta College diversity and inclusion assistant director, Tony Mayle. “So, it’s a different perspective we’re going to focus on this year.”

Some of the speakers that will be joining via zoom will discuss the historical significance of Marietta to Black History.

As well as speaking on what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X would teach in 2021.

