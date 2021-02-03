Mountaineers shade Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as No. 17 West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State 76-72.

Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers.

Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points.

Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State.

West Virginia (12-4, 5-3) returns home to play Kansas Saturday.

