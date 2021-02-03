Advertisement

MOV Health Department moves location of second vaccine dose appointments

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For those who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Elite Center on Thursday, January 14, the second dose will not be given at the Elite Center, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said. Instead, the Health Department is calling to schedule those second dose appointments for Saturday at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

In addition, those who received the Moderna vaccine at the WV Readiness Center on January 9 or 10, their second dose will be on Monday, February 8 at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church. The Health Department is in the process of making both events’ appointments.

