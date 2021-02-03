Obituary: Barbara J. Groves

Barbara J. Groves, 87 passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her children. She showed an amazing final acknowledgment of love then moments later entered into the hands of Our Heavenly Father and the outreached arms of her mother, father, brother, and husband.

She was born May 20 1933 in Rosemont, West Virginia to the late Alta R. Gobel Smith and Frank Savage.

Barbara married Skoval Jackson Groves Jr. on October 25, 1975.

She loved life! She love to laugh and could easily make others laugh with her ornery personality. The last eight years of her life was spent in daily close contact and visits with her children and caregivers whom she truly loved. Barbara was so very loved and we will miss her every day.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Scoval “Jack” Groves Jr. and her brother William Savage.

Barbara is survived by her children; Robert Ludwig of Marietta Ohio, Beth Rippeto (Brian) of Belpre Ohio, Mike Hardman (Connie) of Beverly Ohio and Gregory Hardman of Beverly, Ohio. In addition she is survived by her step children Greg Groves and Tammy Groves. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Eric Johnston and everyone at hospice care Marietta who lovingly cared for her over the last four years and also the nurses at Riverview Point.

We wish a very special thank you to Taina King, Chelsey King, and Marsha, her daily caregivers who provided her with love, care, and support and became her best friends over the last four years.

We will forever be grateful.

Due to COVID-19 precautions a private family service will be held at Leavitt funeral home in Belpre Ohio on Friday at the Fairview Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio.