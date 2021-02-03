Obituary: Cynthia F. Lewandowski Lanning

Cynthia F. Lewandowski Lanning, 77, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, to Anthony and Sophie Bak Bankoske.

Cindy was a graduate of Villa Maria High School, an all girl’s school, in Buffalo. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated North Hills Lanes. This year marks 50 years of owning the bowling alley. Cindy was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, CCL and Bowling Proprietor Association of America and loved working and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Knoch-Bower; three grandchildren, Courtney Knoch, Bryce Knoch and Nicholas Bower; and great grandchild, Juniper Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas E. Lewandowski on February 17, 1980 and Donald J. Lanning on February 19, 2005; brother, Anthony Bankoske, Jr.; and her faithful companion, Lexi.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited.

