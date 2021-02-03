Advertisement

Obituary: Donald Doyle Conner

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Donald Doyle Conner, 84, of Mineral Wells, passed away February 1, 2021.  He was born April 21, 1936, a son of the late Rollie C. and Eula Waybright Conner and stepson of the late Dora Mae Harter Conner, who also helped raise him.

Donald was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and served his country in the United States Coast Guard.

Donald worked in the oil and gas business for several years and was the owner of Perfco.

He is survived by two daughters; Barb Miller (Roger) and Pam Conner both of Mineral Wells; one grandson, Rick Conner (Melissa); one great grandson, Donald “DJ” Conner; one great granddaughter, Ricki Cremeans (Trenton); two great- great granddaughters, Rorie Renee and Luna Lynn Cremeans; one brother, Roy Conner (Marge) of Mineral Wells; one step sister and four step brothers and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Kirby Conner; one sister and five brothers.

Funeral services for Donald will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.  Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells.  Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com

