Obituary: Leona Ruth Morrison

Feb. 3, 2021
Leona Ruth Morrison, 95, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

She was born August 9, 1925, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John and Georgianna Morris.

She is survived by her sons, Roger of Lancaster, Ohio, Johnny (Kathy) of Mineral Wells, WV, Tommy (Debbie) of Vienna, WV; six grandchildren, Christine Yates, Roger Morrison Jr., Lisa Ritchie, Chad Morrison, Tyler Morrison, Casey Morrison; eight great-grandchildren, Allison, Ryan, Cayleigh, Cameron, Caleb, Kamryn, Layni, and Stacey; brother, David Morris of Elizabeth, WV; sister, Jean Osburn of Buckhannon,WV.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G Morrison in 2012; brothers, Holland, Richard, Robert, Paul; sister, Rosa Bennett; grandson, Christopher John Morrison.

Private graveside services will be held at the family’s convenience at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

