Obituary: Robert Austin Lee Mossor

Robert Austin Lee Mossor 24, passed away January 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born December 13, 1996 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of William Mossor of Waverly, WV and Sheila Rowe Duley of Parkersburg.

Robert enjoyed construction and auto mechanics.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Autumn Mossor ; three children, Chase, Serenity, and Jaya of the home; step father, Verl Duley Jr.; brothers, Tyler Mossor, Sean Mossor, Michael Mossor; step brother, Joshua Dueley; sisters, Amber Mossor, Jessica Morris; step sister, Stephanie Ashcraft; grandmother, Kathy Bell.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Max Eugene Rowe; step grandfather, Verl Duley Sr.; step grandmother, Judy Duley; cousin, Ryan Duley.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

