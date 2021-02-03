Advertisement

Ohio State plans for regular spring football drills.

OSU Coach Ryan is preparing for a return to normalcy this Spring.
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS (AP) - Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he’s planning for a somewhat normal string of spring practices starting next month and culminating in the return of the spring game in mid-April.

Spring practice last year was cut short when Ohio State halted all sports as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

The Buckeyes practiced three times before spring break and didn’t return to the field as a group until the fall ahead of a delayed and shortened season.

Ohio State is hoping for the return of the annual Scarlet and Gray game at Ohio Stadium on April 17.

