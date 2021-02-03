Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Sheriff’s department is looking to hire a new deputy.

The department is in the application process for all those who are interested in joining the force.

Those applying will need to be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and valid driver’s license.

The department is looking to fill this position in the hopes of providing more safety to the schools in the Pleasants County area.

“We’re hiring another deputy so that we will be able to take a deputy from our force already and be able to put them in the schools. So that way we can maintain our level of road deputies,” says Pleasants Co. sheriff, Charles Mankins.

The application deadline is February 26 and individuals must apply in person at the department.

Applicants will be contacted once a testing date is established.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.