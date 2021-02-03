Advertisement

Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy

Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy
Pleasants County Sheriff’s office looking for a new deputy(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Sheriff’s department is looking to hire a new deputy.

The department is in the application process for all those who are interested in joining the force.

Those applying will need to be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and valid driver’s license.

The department is looking to fill this position in the hopes of providing more safety to the schools in the Pleasants County area.

“We’re hiring another deputy so that we will be able to take a deputy from our force already and be able to put them in the schools. So that way we can maintain our level of road deputies,” says Pleasants Co. sheriff, Charles Mankins.

The application deadline is February 26 and individuals must apply in person at the department.

Applicants will be contacted once a testing date is established.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
Carletta Carr
Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment
Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

Latest News

Fire destroys home in Elizabeth.
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth
WTAP News @ 5 - West Virginians won't have a choice of vaccines
WTAP News @ 5 - West Virginians won't have a choice of vaccines
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV Health Dept. begins scheduling for second dose of vaccine
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV Health Dept. begins scheduling for second dose of vaccine
Belpre schools look to get staff vaccinated within the month
UPDATE: School employees start to receive vaccine in Ohio