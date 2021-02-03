Advertisement

Rescue dog helps save owner’s life during stroke

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was...
Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, N.J. (Gray News) – Sadie, a 6-year-old rescued German shepherd, is getting credit for saving her owner’s life after he recently suffered a stroke.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge posted the dog’s tale on their Facebook page.

Last week, Sadie’s owner Brian suffered a stroke when he was home alone with her.

“While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side,” Tuesday’s post said. “She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help.”

Brian adopted Sadie a few months ago. She was surrendered when her other owner moved.

A Very Special RBARI Story! RBARI Alumni Sadie saved owner’s life, as she drags him to help after suffering a...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Finding a new home for Sadie would a challenge, according to her original adoption notice in September.

“As is common to her breed she is loyal and loving her with chosen people but nervous and protective at times with strangers, especially with men until she trusts them,” the post said.

But Brian felt a special bond with Sadie and welcomed her into his home.

Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers in a rehab center, according to the shelter.

The two FaceTime every night and are counting the days until they’re back together again.

Meet Sadie! Sadie is a gorgeous big Shepherd girl surrendered because her owner was moving where she unfortunately...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
Carletta Carr
Athens woman sentenced for child endangerment
Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
House GOP grapples with Greene, Cheney as it defines itself
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU at Iowa State
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU at Iowa State
WTAP News @ 6 - Joel Chevalier signs with Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - Joel Chevalier signs with Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - Evan Gandee signs with Concordia
WTAP News @ 6 - Evan Gandee signs with Concordia
WTAP News @ 6 - Dylan Hart sighs with Glenville State
WTAP News @ 6 - Dylan Hart sighs with Glenville State