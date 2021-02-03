Student Athlete of the Week: Adi Hill

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta girls basketball star Adi Hill is this week’s featured Student Athlete.

Hill is a senior captain on the Lady Tigers basketball team, and has been a varsity starter all four years of high school.

She is also a two time All-League and All-District selection.

Hill maintains a 4.0 GPA and has earned the Distinction Scholarship from Marietta College, where she will be a part of the women’s basketball team.

