Student Athlete of the Week: Adi Hill

Marietta’s Adi Hill is the Student Athlete of the Week
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta girls basketball star Adi Hill is this week’s featured Student Athlete.

Hill is a senior captain on the Lady Tigers basketball team, and has been a varsity starter all four years of high school.

She is also a two time All-League and All-District selection.

Hill maintains a 4.0 GPA and has earned the Distinction Scholarship from Marietta College, where she will be a part of the women’s basketball team.

