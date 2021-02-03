Advertisement

Third district Judge says outbreaks have impacted juvenile placement

If it weren't for a Judicial Emergency being declared, Pleasants County circuit and magistrate...
If it weren't for a Judicial Emergency being declared, Pleasants County circuit and magistrate courts would have begun jury trials this Monday.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From issues with juvenile facility outbreaks to a judicial emergency being declared, Judge Timothy Sweeney has watched Covid play out in the judicial system.

Judge Sweeney is a judge for Pleasants, Ritchie, and Doddridge County. He’s seen these areas move into the red through the course of the pandemic. It’s why a judicial emergency, suspending jury trials in circuit and magistrate courts for an unspecified amount of time, was put in place. Sweeney said he was afraid of creating a spreader event by bringing in juries. However, he clarified that this does not mean all court proceedings have been brought to a halt.

He said, “The only thing we’re not doing right now are jury trials and, while that’s a very significant and important part of the legal system, it’s just that. It’s just a part of it and, as I said, justice is a community effort and I think it’s only fair to protect the community.”

Although jury trials will not be going virtual, most hearings have.

Sweeney explained, “We’ve been doing a lot of hearings virtually every chance we get and every one that we can do in that fashion. Some hearings are more intensive in terms of exhibits and documents, people being personally involved. Those hearings we are scheduling in person.”

Sweeney said in-person hearings follow all DHHR safety protocols.

Although the courts are clean and well-maintained that doesn’t mean there’s always a place for those being sentenced to go. Although Sweeney said capacity capabilities have not effected adult sentencing, it has impacted juvenile placement.

Sweeney reported that fairly often there are situations in which juvenile facilities are not accepting new inmates. When asked if this is caused by capacity or outbreak issues, Sweeney reported that outbreaks are most often the cause.

