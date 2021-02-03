Advertisement

Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two people were arrested in Wood County on Tuesday on suspected drug charges.

Cassandra Miller, 35, of Parkersburg, and Austin Skidmore, 28, of Parkersburg were arrested after being involved in a suspected drug deal in Mineral Wells.

Authorities found 11.5 grams of Heroin in Miller’s car, and they found $950 in Skidmore’s vehicle, which was used for the purchase of the heroin from Skidmore to Miller.

Miller was arrested on one count possession with intent to deliver and one count conspiracy. She was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and her bond was set at $100,000.

Skidmore was arrested on one count delivery of a controlled substance and one count conspiracy. He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickup trucks were involved in...
UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on DuPont Road
His owner says Ray is practically the mascot of the country club at this point.
Local dog titled Rescue of the Year
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Wood, surrounding counties
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February
Single vehicle crash results in minor property damage
Single vehicle crash results in minor property damage

Latest News

A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Adi Hill
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Adi Hill
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Iowa State: Round 2
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Iowa State: Round 2
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emma Cochran
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emma Cochran