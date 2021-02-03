Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two people were arrested in Wood County on Tuesday on suspected drug charges.

Cassandra Miller, 35, of Parkersburg, and Austin Skidmore, 28, of Parkersburg were arrested after being involved in a suspected drug deal in Mineral Wells.

Authorities found 11.5 grams of Heroin in Miller’s car, and they found $950 in Skidmore’s vehicle, which was used for the purchase of the heroin from Skidmore to Miller.

Miller was arrested on one count possession with intent to deliver and one count conspiracy. She was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and her bond was set at $100,000.

Skidmore was arrested on one count delivery of a controlled substance and one count conspiracy. He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.