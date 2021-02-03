Wood County judge says Covid may have lasting impact on court

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Covid has impacted virtually every sector of life and that includes Wood County court rooms.

Wood County Circuit Court Chief Judge Jason Wharton said more hearings have been conducted remotely. Wharton reported that it has been a learning process but hearings are running smoothly. Now courts have the ability to let attorneys privately speak with their clients, even when it’s virtual.

Still, Wharton said he gives people the option of coming in physically, if that is their preference.

While Covid will eventually subside, it may have a lasting impact on court proceedings.

Wharton said, “I think, long-term out of this, there are some areas that we will probably continue using - the video-conferencing abilities in the future, even once there are absolutely no restrictions...because of efficiency.”

Wharton gave the example of this being used in the future in civil cases in which an attorney might have to travel a great distance otherwise.

He said he was not able to comment on the extent to which jail capacity during Covid has impacted sentencing due to court protocol.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.