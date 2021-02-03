WVU Medicine Urgent Care moving to new location

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Urgent Care is moving to a new location, which will be open to the public beginning on February 10. The urgent care center is currently located in the Lakeview Shopping Center, and the new clinic will be located at 4 Rosemar Circle.

The new location is larger and, according to Crystal Tolley, assistant vice president of clinic operations, the staff are looking forward to settling into the facility.

“Our clinical team is excited to move into a new, larger space that offers greater patient access with more parking,” Tolley said.

The process of moving from the current facility to the new one has been in the works for about eight months from the time the new location was secured.

Not only will the new facility be more spacious, it will also offer upgraded resources for patients.

“In addition to the renovated space, we will offer state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment that will give our healthcare providers cutting edge images to better care for our patients,” Tolley said.

More information about WVU Medicine Urgent Care, including services provided, can be found on the clinic’s website.

