Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Urgent Care moving to new location
Clay Marsh
Public won’t choose which vaccine they get, W.Va. officials say
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth.
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/4/21
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update
Forecast for February 4th
Forecast for February 4th
Employees of a Southern California restaurant said a customer grew angry when asked to put on a...
Maskless man pulls gun, steals chicken from Calif. restaurant
Many families are turning to food banks as they face food insecurity for the first time.
Demand for food stamps surges as millions deal with hunger