Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation

Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The owner of a Washington County scrap-metal business has been accused of buying stolen catalytic converters and falsifying sales records, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randal Cunningham, 64, who owns Cunningham Scrap Metal, located on State Route 550 in Vincent, on charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with records, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Marietta Municipal Court on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Cunningham bought as many as 17 catalytic converters from an unnamed man and woman during January. When interviewed, the release said the woman said they traded in several catalytic converters at the business.

The transactions took place at Cunningham’s business, and deputies said he admitted to buying numerous converters and only including one on a sales receipt.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said the arrest was the result of a follow-up investigation on behalf of Parkersburg Police.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin sand the case is part of a larger, ongoing investigation that his department has been involved with over the last several months.

