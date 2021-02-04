Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Miller (left) and Austin Skidmore (right) were arrested in Wood County Tuesday
Two arrested in Wood County on drug-related charges
A man from Belpre is accused of child endangerment.
Belpre man accused of hitting children with boards
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Urgent Care moving to new location
Clay Marsh
Public won’t get to choose which vaccine they get, W.Va. officials say
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth.
Fire destroys home in Elizabeth

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 2/4/21
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update
Forecast for February 4th
Forecast for February 4th
Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid, stimulus checks
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims