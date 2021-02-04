Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eligible West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition are now able to register for access to medical cannabis through the Office of Medical Cannabis.

Eligible West Virginia residents can register at www.medcanwv.org.

Residents who register will be required to provide patient information and photo identification.

Prior to registering, patients will need to visit one of the approved registered physicians and obtain a completed physician certification form.

“You have to provide documentation of having had being diagnosed with these conditions,” said Dr. William Fogle, Board Certified Emergency Medicine Physician. “You have to upload your previous medical history and then we, there are some other requirements here, including followups and stuff like that. I’ve been on the phone with the Office of Medical Cannabis for several hours this past week, because they announced they were going live last week on Wednesday, so there was no warning. The rules aren’t entirely clear. They are allowing it to be done via telemedicine, right now, as per what they told me and I’ve already done a patient. We use a HIPPA compliant platform to do the telemedicine appointment.”

The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available at www.medcanwv.org.

Registration does not mean that medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.

The patient card is valid only in West Virginia and offers no legal protections for products obtained outside the West Virginia medical cannabis system.

Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits. Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients.

A full list of dispensary permit holders can also be found at www.medcanwv.org.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.