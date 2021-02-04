Law enforcement in favor of new Stolen Gun Portal in Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched a digital portal for citizens to have access to find out if a gun or firearm has been stolen.

The portal can be found on the AG’s website, at ohioattorneygeneral.gov/stolengun, and all people have to do is type in a serial number, and it will tell you if the weapon has been stolen.

The portal is updated every 24 hours.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is in favor of this program, and think it will be successful. They say that this will help private sellers, as well as assist law enforcement in searches.

“When they put in that serial number, they don’t act upon themselves,” says Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “For law enforcement purposes I think that is going to plug a hole, you know, more people checking serial numbers. And that portal is what that’s for, which obviously can clear up a lot more cases, and recover property.”

As Warden said, if you see that a gun has been stolen, call the police immediately so they can get a search going.

