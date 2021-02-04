MOV’s Got Talent: Emmett Tobius

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Emmett Tobius is a student at Marietta High School who has a deep passion for music.

He has been playing piano since he was 8 years old, and when he went into high school, his teachers asked him if he would be able to learn marimba, and play in their percussion section.

To the shock of his classmates, Emmett was easily able to pick it up.

“It was pretty easy,” Emmett said. “Some of my classmates were jealous because I was a natural at marimba because it has the exact same keyboard layout a piano. You can play any piano songs you want on the marimba pretty much.”

During COVID-19 he has been able to make time to hone in on his music production, which is a field he wants to enter for his career.

Through the software he uses, he wishes to one day produce and write his own music, and it’s something he has already started to do.

While many people enjoy music as background noise, or something to jam to on a long car ride, Emmett hears it very differently.

For him, it is a way to express how he is feeling, and it allows him to connect with others.

“Opportunities are endless,” he says. “Because you can create that feeling that you are feeling and put it in music and everyone listening to it can pick up on that exact feeling. That’s the beauty of using music to connect with other people.”

He has started to record videos of himself, and recordings of himself that are being posted to social media and other music streaming platforms.

Emmett says that people appreciate his music so much to the point of emotional release.

“I’ve had people come up to me and told me that my music made them cry,” says Emmett. “That is really powerful to me, because I know that I am having an affect on them. And when you cry hearing music, it’s not like a bad cry. It’s like a cathartic emotional release.”

Emmett has a bright future ahead of him in the music industry, and he wants other that have a passion for music, to go pursue it.

“Music is a medicine, I believe, for everyone,” he says. “If you can tap into that truly, then you need to chase that with every bone in your body.”

