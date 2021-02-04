Obituary: James Francis Thieman

James Francis Thieman, 86, of Waterford, OH passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta, OH surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marietta on May 28, 1934 to the late Wilford and Mary Huck Thieman.

He was a graduate of Waterford High School in 1952. James served in the Army and was part of the 74th Combat Engineers in Korea. He retired from RJF in 1996 as a fork truck operator. James was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Bishop Hartley Assembly, Beverly Legion, and was Watertown Township Trustee for eight years. He also enjoyed farming, draft horses and visiting friends and neighbors.

James is survived by his wife, Norma Jeanette Dyar Thieman, whom he married on May 12, 1962; six daughters; Cynthia Putnam (William), Lorinda Thieman, Melissa Thieman all of Marietta, Julie Marston (Paul) of Groton, MA, Celeste Thieman of Hilliard, OH, and Kristin Thieman of Waterford; four grandchildren; Eric Hooper (Victoria), Cory Hooper, and Bennett and Claire Marston; four great grandchildren; Hoyt, Kimberlyn, Loxley and Magnolia Hooper; two sisters; Betty Strahler of Lowell, and Nancy Miller (Eldon) of Grove City; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou, Barbara and Patricia Thieman of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Viola Gerst Thieman; four brothers; Bernard, Robert, Thomas and infant, Richard and brother-in-law Jerry Strahler.

Private Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with the Revs. David Gaydosik and Dale Tornes con-celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to St. John’s School Foundation, 17654 St. Rt. 676, or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 17784 St. Rt. 676, both in Marietta, Ohio 45750.

