Obituary: John Lester Doan

With immense pain we announce our father’s passing. Our memory will be of him as an example of strong & abiding faith, integrity and passion for life.

John Lester Doan was born June 28, 1927, to the late Delbert and Cecile Clara Forshey Doan and was one of 4 children...a brother Russell, a sister Virginia preceded him in death. He is survived by a brother Paul, Marietta OH.

Following high school, class of 1945, he served in the US Navy as a clerk in Washington, DC. Following Honorable Discharge, he was employed at Union Carbide in Marietta, and Singer Sheet Metal in Parkersburg. He married Joanne Jean Pickering Doan on August 25, 1957. They celebrated 61 loving years together until her death Nov 6, 2018. They are survived by three children John “Jay” Doan of Parkersburg, WV, Melissa Dalrymple (Bud) of Marietta, OH and Steve Doan (Brandie) of Marietta, OH, seven grandchildren Blake Doan, Justine Wilson, Brianna Cobb, Whitney Jean Doan, Aaron Winer, Ryan Carney, Jared Carney and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with family greeting friends for one hour prior to services. There will be a burial of ashes in Putnam Cemetery following services with full military honors observed. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to a charity of the giver’s choosing.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to assist John's family with cremation services