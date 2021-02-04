Obituary: Rebecca Gail Frame Rhodes

Rebecca Gail Frame Rhodes, 71 of Parkersburg passed away February 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Roland Thomas and Helen Francis Preston Frame.

She was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Glenville State College and Parkersburg Community College- WVU at Parkersburg. She had worked as a Registered Nurse for Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Nursing and Rehab.

She loved to travel from the mountains of WV to several east coast beaches, to the hills of Kentucky and Tennessee. She took a 2 week trip to Israel and Egypt where she got to walk the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem and inside the Pyramids of Giza. She also traveled to Montana for a 2 month stay but always loved to return to her home in WV. She was an avid Big Red Football Fan and also enjoyed scuba diving. She was a member of the Baptist Temple Church in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Whited (Jan) of Grantsville, WV. and Kelly DiSena (Vince) of Willow Springs, NC. Her grandchildren, Evan DiSena, Adam DiSena, Brandi Windland (Kyle), Karlie Whited , Tyler Whited and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 1:00pm at the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH.

A celebration of her life will be planned for this summer.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

