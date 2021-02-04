Advertisement

Obituary: Stephen J. Barrett

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stephen J. Barrett, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, February 3rd, at his residence. He was born January 12, 1956, a son to the late John and Doris Summers Barrett. Stephen worked a variety of jobs for Dupont over the course of 30+ years and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Surviving Stephen is his sons Matthew John Barrett and Brian Joseph Barrett; sister Joyce Bayer (Dewey); and nieces/nephews Suzanne, Marc, Amy, Eric, Jason, and Michael.

A memorial mass for Stephen will be held Saturday February 6th, at St. Margaret Mary in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral, Home Friday February 5th, from 5-7pm. Burial for Stephen will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date.,

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

