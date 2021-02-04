Ohio to hold off on opening vaccinations to people under 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in his Thursday briefing that the state will hold off on opening new age groups to vaccine clinics after people 65 and older are added next week.

He said there are about 2 million people in that age group and the state needs time to make a dent in vaccinations.

This week, Ohio residents 70 and older can be vaccinated.

So far, DeWine said the state has vaccinated a little more than half of its 80 and older population.

Teachers and other school workers will continue to be vaccinated throughout the month of February.

Governor DeWine is expecting additional doses of vaccines to arrive in the coming weeks. He said Pfizer is expected to increase their federal shipments by 40 percent, and that will likely be reflected in the Buckeye State. In the last two weeks, DeWine said Moderna’s shipments have grown by over 30,000 doses and he expects them to continue to expand.

The governor noted that new cases seem to be going down in Ohio, but the deaths and hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours were over their 21 day rolling averages.

With cases going down, DeWine says the state’s curfew will be revisited next week.

