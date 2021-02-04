Scoreboard- Feb. 3
College and high school scores from Wednesday night
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Boys high school basketball
Marietta 48
Dover 67
Jackson 60
Meigs 42
Girls high school basketball
New Philadelphia 47
Marietta 58
NCAA women’s basketball
Iowa State 56
West Virginia 65
Notre Dame 91
Glenville State 86
West Liberty 77
Davis & Elkins 59
Charleston 99
Farmont 66
Alderson-Broaddus 54
Concord 95
NCAA Basketball
Notre Dame 80
Glenville State 91
Alderson Broaddus 78
West Liberty 117
Wheeling 85
WV Wesleyan 77
Charleston 85
Fairmont State 70
WV State 71
Frostburg State 77
