Scoreboard- Feb. 3

College and high school scores from Wednesday night
(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WTAP) -

Boys high school basketball

Marietta 48

Dover 67

Jackson 60

Meigs 42

Girls high school basketball

New Philadelphia 47

Marietta 58

NCAA women’s basketball

Iowa State 56

West Virginia 65

Notre Dame 91

Glenville State 86

West Liberty 77

Davis & Elkins 59

Charleston 99

Farmont 66

Alderson-Broaddus 54

Concord 95

NCAA Basketball

Notre Dame 80

Glenville State 91

Alderson Broaddus 78

West Liberty 117

Wheeling 85

WV Wesleyan 77

Charleston 85

Fairmont State 70

WV State 71

Frostburg State 77

