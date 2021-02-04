Advertisement

Signing day for 3 Washington County student athletes

Fort Frye’s Evan Gandee and Warren’s Joel Chevalier and Evan Gandee announce their college plans
National Signing Day
National Signing Day(Source: Associated Press)
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WTAP) - Three Washington County football players had their college football signing day on Wednesday, accepting offers to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Fort Frye High School’s Dylan Hart is headed to Glenville State College.

Dylan has been an outstanding linebacker for the Cadets, earning All Ohio and All Conference honors for his defensive skills.

Warren High School senior Evan Gandee has chosen to play for Concordia University.

Concordia is an N.A.I.A affiliated school in Ann Arbor Michigan.

Evan finished up his career wit h the Warriors as the school’s all time leading receiver.

Joel Chevalier will play is college football close to home at Marietta College.

Joel switched his fall sports pursuits from soccer to football 2 years ago and he’s glad he did.

Joel averaged 39 yards a punt his senior season and was 9 of 13 field goal attempts for his career.

Two Wood County teachers receive state STEM grants

