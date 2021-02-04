WVU-Parkersburg having virtual Black History Month event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University of Parkersburg is providing a virtual black history event for its students as well as the public.

The commuter college will be hosted by faculty member, Steven Smith.

He is not only the school’s first African-American Vice President in the college’s executive committee but also the first black Dean and CEO of the Jackson County campus.

Smith will be discussing a background of not only his journey through academia, but also major talking points about Black History Month, and how it has helped other marginalized individuals in America.

“See, what we have to do is realize that, yes it is Black History Month. But, because of the successes of African-Americans the Women’s movement benefitted because of it. Other people of colors benefitted because of it,” says Smith. “So, there’s so many things that we can talk about in a month, and the shortest month of the year is just not enough. It’s just not long enough.”

Other important talking points will be current events such as the Black Lives Matter movement and white privilege.

The event will be on February 24 at 12:15 p.m.

