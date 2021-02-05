20 named in Washington County grand jury indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Twenty people were named in indictments returned Tuesday by a Washington County grand jury.

Arraignments in Washington County Common Pleas Court will take place place at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 before Judge John Halliday and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 before Judge Mark Kerenyi.

Following is a list of the people indicted and the charges they face:

- Cody Allen Shankland - failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, both felonies

- Lisa M. Joy - grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft, both felonies; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- David W. Floyd - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, driving under OVI suspension and violation of seatbelt laws, all misdemeanors

- Matthew E. Lang IV - aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies

- Michael Phillip Trimble - two counts grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, both felonies

- Misty D. Deem - theft from a person in a protected class, a felony

- Claudia A. Collins - theft, a felony; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Chase L. Simmons - aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both felonies

- Eric T. Kendall - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Amy Snyder - two counts forgery, grand theft, theft, identity fraud and practicing nursing without a license, all felonies

- Keith A. Drake - failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony

- Meghan L. Knight - endangering children, a felony; and assault, a misdemeanor

- Deane Allen Beck Jr. - breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools, both felonies

- Zachary Kyle Blum - failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

- Nathan A. Sprague - aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, both felonies

- Carlton Wayne Bennett - two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies

- Gavin G. Earley - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Ace D. Staats - having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, all felonies

- Anita Dawn Wells - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

- Ryan Michael Fisher, aggravated menacing, a felony

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.