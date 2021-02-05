Advertisement

Board to consider new contract for Wood County superintendent of schools

By Dennis Bright
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education will consider a new four-year control for Superintendent of Schools William Hosaflook at its meeting on Tuesday.

Details of the contract were not included in a news release announcing the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Hosaflook is in the final year of a three-year contract approved when he was hired in 2018 to replace John Flint. If approved, the new contract would go into effect on July 1. Hosaflook was the principal at Ripley High School for seven years before being hired as superintendent.

In addition to the new contract, the board is expected to consider transferring a piece of piece of property at Parkersburg South High School to the Parkersburg Utility Board for the installation of a new water tower and to discuss community use guidelines for school facilities.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bailey Board Room of the Central Office building at 1210 13th St., Parkersburg. It will be open to the public with limited seating and social-distancing and masks rules in place.

It will also be available on Zoom, and an agenda and a link to the meeting will be available by clicking on menu, policies and meetings at woodcountyschoolswv.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Buckley House preparing for Valentine's Day during the pandemic
WTAP News @ 5 - Buckley House preparing for Valentine's Day during the pandemic
WTAP News @ 5 - Life and Purpose Behavioral Health podcast discusses mental health
WTAP News @ 5 - Life and Purpose Behavioral Health podcast discusses mental health
WTAP News @ 5 - Kiwanis Club of Marietta cancels its 2021 Pancake Days fundraiser
WTAP News @ 5 - Kiwanis Club of Marietta cancels its 2021 Pancake Days fundraiser
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County School Board to discuss new contract for superintendent
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County School Board to discuss new contract for superintendent