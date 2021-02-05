Board to consider new contract for Wood County superintendent of schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education will consider a new four-year control for Superintendent of Schools William Hosaflook at its meeting on Tuesday.

Details of the contract were not included in a news release announcing the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Hosaflook is in the final year of a three-year contract approved when he was hired in 2018 to replace John Flint. If approved, the new contract would go into effect on July 1. Hosaflook was the principal at Ripley High School for seven years before being hired as superintendent.

In addition to the new contract, the board is expected to consider transferring a piece of piece of property at Parkersburg South High School to the Parkersburg Utility Board for the installation of a new water tower and to discuss community use guidelines for school facilities.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bailey Board Room of the Central Office building at 1210 13th St., Parkersburg. It will be open to the public with limited seating and social-distancing and masks rules in place.

It will also be available on Zoom, and an agenda and a link to the meeting will be available by clicking on menu, policies and meetings at woodcountyschoolswv.com.

