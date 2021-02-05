Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
Truck flips on side after crash in Downtown Parkersburg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

The Buckley House preparing for Valentine’s Day during the pandemic
The Buckley House preparing for Valentine’s Day during the pandemic
IRS mistakenly sends letter about stimulus
Nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark distribute vaccines
WVU Medicine Camden Clark holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet that he lost during his 13-month...
Wallet lost in Antarctica in ’60s returned to California man