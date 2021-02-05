Health experts credit vaccines for reducing COVID deaths in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar says the state has seen a reduction in deaths from December to January, and it’s likely because of how aggressively the state has been administering vaccines.

“Over all, we have seen close to a 40 to 45 percent reduction in death from December to January,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar. “And we’ve seen an over 50 percent reduction in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals, which we do believe is directly related to the aggressive vaccination we’ve done in West Virginia.”

Part of why the vaccinations are working so well to reduce deaths and hospitalizations, Marsh said, is because of who the state is vaccinating.

“Our average age of somebody dying of COVID in West Virginia is 77 years old. 77.5 percent of people are over 70, 92 percent are over 60 and 97 percent are over 50, and half have resulted from nursing home residents. So, by vaccinating this really vulnerable and critically susceptible population to severe disease and death, I think we really do as a state work to protect our wisdom and also to save lives,” said Marsh.

Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration Thursday night. Marsh expects it to be approved quickly, and said it would help immunize even more West Virginians.

Officials are unsure of how many Johnson & Johnson vaccines West Virginia will get. Marsh said it would depend on many doses are available for immediate distribution.

Health officials are waiting to see what guidance the FDA and Centers for Disease Control may give on who should get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but if there is no guidance, Marsh said the state will continue to administer doses aggressively to West Virginians 65 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot, so health officials said they are expecting to track it separately on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

