Life and Purpose Behavioral Health podcast discusses mental health

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many during the pandemic having difficulty with their mental health, one treatment center has an outlet for those in need of advice and help.

The Life and Purpose Behavioral Health treatment center has a podcast designed to discuss this very subject.

It’s titled “Therapy Talk,” and dives into how people can obtain better mental health and talk about disorders such as depression and addiction.

The podcast is hosted by the center’s chief executive officer and director of clinical services.

They also bring on guests who discuss their battles with their own disorders and break the stigma of being open about mental health.

“If people want to be a guest on the show and have an issue that they want to talk about or they have a passion related to mental health or addiction. I think the more we do it the more it kind of allows us to connect with other people. Which is really fun and exciting,” says Life and Purpose Behavioral Health chief executive officer, Doug Pfeifer.

The airs at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday their website. It is also available on YouTube, Apple podcasts and Spotify.

