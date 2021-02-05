Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who led Vienna Police on a brief bicycle chase Thursday afternoon was taken into custody, officials said.

A supervisor with the Vienna Police Department said officers were responding to a reported shoplifting at the Vienna Walmart Thursday afternoon when someone in the department figured out the man they were looking for had outstanding warrants.

Police said that man was Brian L. Thomas, age 42, of Parkersburg.

Vienna Police Sgt. Greg Britton said Thomas was then spotted along Grand Central Avenue, near Chick-Fil-A.

When officers attempted to arrest him, Britton said Thomas started riding around in circles, evading police.

The chase only lasted a few minutes and ended near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Staci Morgan, a local woman who caught the chase on video, said it happened around 5 p.m.

Video shot by Staci Morgan showing a police chase This video was given to us by Staci Morgan, who captured a police chase that ended near Buffalo Wild Wings on Murdoch Avenue Thursday evening. We have been in touch with authorities and will have details tonight at 10 and 11. Posted by WTAP Television on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Thomas was arrested after the chase. He is charged with fleeing and shoplifting, both misdemeanors.

Parkersburg Police also had a warrant out for his arrest involving a counterfeit currency case. Sgt. Britton said that warrant was for “possession of counterfeit with the intent to utter.”

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said Thomas is also a suspect in another shoplifting case his department is looking into.

Thursday’s incident is still under investigation.

