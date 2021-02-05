Marietta College to host Day of Giving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s Day of Giving will be held online this year and will last for 42 hours, from February 14 - 15.

Each year, the Day of Giving encourages alumni to donate to the college, and highlights the positive impact donations have had.

This year, students and alumni are asked to post about the ways in which alumni support has affected their college experience using the hashtag #Luv4MC. Those who donate $5 or more to the school will be eligible to compete for various prizes.

Last year, the school received $192,000 in donations in just 24 hours. This year, the school has a goal of receiving donations from 1,415 members of the Marietta College community.

Those who would like to lend their time as Day of Giving volunteers are asked to contact Senior Director of Annual Giving Kathryn Gloor at kathryn.gloor@marietta.edu or (740) 376-4620.

Content from last year’s Day of Giving is available to view online here.

