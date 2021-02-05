Obituary: Barbara Jean McMahan

Barbara Jean McMahan, 69, of Lubeck died February 3, 2021 the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 5, 1952 in Harrisville, WV and was the daughter of the late Denver Earl and Elizabeth Ross Duckworth.

Barbara was a 1969 graduate of PHS and then obtained here Associates Degree in Nursing from WVU-P in 1971. She retired from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and previously worked for Devola Medical Center and Selby General in Marietta, OH.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael McMahan; one daughter, Jessica Labes; one son, Aaron McMahan; two brothers, Joe (Barb) Duckworth; Jerry (Teri) Duckworth; sister-in-law, Angela Duckworth and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Kristen McMahan and one brother, Randy Duckworth.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Lubeck Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

