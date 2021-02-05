Advertisement

Obituary: James Weldon Morrison

James Morrison
James Morrison(WTAP)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
James Weldon Morrison, 66, of Nobe Ridge, WV passed away on February 2, 2021, at his home with his wife Lynn and brother Marshall by his side.

He was born October 11, 1954, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late James and Ada Mae Morrison.

Weldon graduated from Calhoun High School.  He married Lynn Whipkey on October 11, 1973.  They were married for 47 years.  He was a truck driver for 20 years at Victory and Usxpress.  Weldon served honorably in the US military for 5 years in both US Marine Corps and US Army.

Weldon was a Christian, a loving husband, dad, granddad, and great-granddad.  He loved pushing trucks up and down the road and was known in many states and truck stops simply by “Woodsplitter”, his CB handle.  Through the years, Weldon spent countless hours building cabinets, tables, and bookshelves for friends and family.  Working in the garden ad with the flowers were things that he enjoyed doing with Lynn.  He enjoyed riding horses and cooking chili and brown beans. Cookouts with family and friends was always a summertime favorite.  There was also always the famous apple butter festival over a fire, made in grandma’s copper kettle.

Weldon is survived by his wife, Lynn; children Travis (Doretta), Mandy (Casey), and Andy (Susan); grandchildren Zack (Katie) Church, Victoria (Shane) Tucker, Gunner Fought, and Harley Morrison; great-grandchildren William Church, Zane Tucker, Teagan Morrison, and Abel Church; siblings Melvin (Christa) Morrison, Linda (Hollie) Daggett, Ioake Eckard, Helen (Richard) Irvin, Arma (Dean) Swain, and Marshall (Peaches) Morrison; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with military rights will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

