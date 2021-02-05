Obituary: Lenora R. (Roton) Bly

Lenora R. (Roton) Bly, 84, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away February 4, 2021.

She was born April 17, 1936 in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Castle “Preach” Wingrove and Malva (Payne) Wingrove.

Lenora graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954. She was retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital as a dedicated nursing assistant with 22 years of service. Lenora was a loyal church member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission where she attended 15 years. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and taking care of her cat “Big Boy.”

Lenora is survived by her daughter Rhonda Milliron of Parkersburg and son Thomas Roton (Janice) of Bristol, Connecticut; two grandsons, Matthew Milliron (Tamara) of Middleport, Ohio and Luke Milliron (Carrie) of Belpre, Ohio; two great grandsons Jacob Harmon and Lucas McCoy; two brothers, Leon Wingrove of Walker, WV and Lester Wingrove (Deborah) of Walker, WV; a sister, Loretta McCoy (Eldon) of Ravenswood, WV; a sister-in-law, Jane Wingrove of Parkersburg, WV and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lowell Wingrove.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 8, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Herman Cemetery in Roane County. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.