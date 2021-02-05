Advertisement

Obituary: Mattie J. Wright

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mattie J. Wright of Parkersburg (Lubeck) passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio after an extended illness. Mattie was just one month shy of her 95th birthday. Mattie was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg. She was an original member of the Baptist Gospel Temple church on Southside. Mattie was preceeded in death by her husband Delbert Orlen Wright and survived by her son Danny and his companion Debbie of Gloucester, Virginia. She will be interred alongside her husband at Sunset Memory Gardens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral service is planned.

