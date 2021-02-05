Obituary: Melissa Lorene (Reed) Graham

Melissa Lorene (Reed) Graham, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, in Parkersburg, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Melissa was born June 18, 1966, a daughter of the late Donald Ray Reed and Mary Kay (Sunderman) Reed of Parkersburg, WV.

Melissa was a graduate of Harrisville High School and West Virginia University of Parkersburg where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree. She then worked as an accountant for Haught’s Accounting in Harrisville, WV. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, Orvil Graham Jr.; sons, Christopher and Tyler Ingram both of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Donald Reed Jr. of Moscow, PA; sisters, Jennifer Netteno of Woodstock, GA and Amanda Fury of Parkersburg, WV; granddaughter, Leena Bumgarner of Washington, WV; grandson, Rohan Ingram of Parkersburg, WV, and her dog companion, Axel.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dewey and Icie Reed; and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Avis Sunderman.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery, in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place from 4pm-6pm, Monday, at the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC, masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

