Obituary: Thomas J. McCarthy

Thomas J. McCarthy, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on February 4, 2021. Tom was born on November 19, 1951, a son of the late Jack and Lucille McCarthy.

Tom was a 1970 Parkersburg Catholic graduate, where he excelled in sports, particularly basketball. He was known for his three pointers before three point shots were officially recognized.

He retired from Dominion Hope Gas Company after over twenty years of service.

Tom enjoyed his morning coffee at the North End Tavern with lifelong friends, spending time with family, writing, and cheering on the Mountaineers. He was a loyal husband, proud dad, and the greatest Pops.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa Farrah McCarthy; his three children, Tommy McCarthy (Ashley), Sammy McCarthy, and Katie McCarthy; two grandsons, Jack and Max; his brother John McCarthy (Marlene) and sister Lucinda Spainhour (Mike), sister in law Mary McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Mike McCarthy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and very close friends at 1pm on Tuesday, February 9th, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 532 Market Street, Parkersburg with Father John Gallagher as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Please visit vaughanfh.com to share a message of sympathy with the family.

