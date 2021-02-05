Advertisement

Revised OSU football schedule released

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5)...
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A revised 2021 football schedule was released Friday afternoon by the Big Ten Conference and if affected Ohio State minimally. It features the same nine Big Ten teams with the same dates for home and away games and the same locations per date (home or away).

2021 Schedule (former schedule)

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)

Oct. 16 – Off (Off)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)

Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)

Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)

Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

