Revised OSU football schedule released
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A revised 2021 football schedule was released Friday afternoon by the Big Ten Conference and if affected Ohio State minimally. It features the same nine Big Ten teams with the same dates for home and away games and the same locations per date (home or away).
2021 Schedule (former schedule)
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska
Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)
Oct. 16 – Off (Off)
Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)
Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)
Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)
Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.