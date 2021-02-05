The Buckley House preparing for Valentine’s Day during the pandemic

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Valentine’s Day being roughly one week away, restaurants like Marietta’s The Buckley House will be doing everything they can to accommodate during the pandemic.

The Buckley House is preparing for the day for couples to celebrate with a dinner date.

However, because of the pandemic, many couples may still be uneasy about taking part for a dinner outside of their residence.

Because of this, the find dining restaurant is doing everything they can to provide their services to make every person’s Valentine’s Day special.

Including their owners getting involved in the delivery for people ordering from home.

“I’ll be freeing myself up to do the deliveries that day. Call-ins are welcome. Doordashes are welcome that day. And anybody who doesn’t feel comfortable or would feel more romantic staying in and staying in with their partner or loved one we can make that happen for them,” says The Buckley House owner, Jeff Brown.

The Buckley House is available on Doordash and has free delivery on Mondays and Thursdays.

They also have a special prefixed $65 menu for this Valentine’s Day.

The menu will include pan seared duck, seared rack of lamb, and shrimp stuffed halibut as entrée options.

