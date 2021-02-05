Advertisement

Trader Joe’s boosting workers’ pandemic pay nationwide

This comes after Seattle mandates a pay increase
Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.

It said it’s been paying crew members $2 more an hour since the start of the pandemic and was boosting it to $4 as a “thank you.”

Trader Joe’s didn’t mention it in the memo, but the move brings Trader Joe’s into line with a new law in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to raise pay by $4 an hour for frontline workers.

Several cities in California have also passed laws mandating grocery stores boost pay, and Los Angeles and other cities are contemplating similar raises that are being called “hero pay.”

Meanwhile, according to the Seattle Times, Trader Joe’s management said in a letter posted on a store bulletin board that it’s canceling its midyear raises this year.

They were set for summer 2021. Employees told the Times the raise is usually 65 to 75 cents per hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

