Truck flips on side after crash in Downtown Parkersburg

The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck ends up on its side after a wreck in Downtown Parkersburg Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 A.M.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

The collision involved a Ford pick-up truck and a Chevy Impala.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

