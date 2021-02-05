Truck flips on side after crash in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck ends up on its side after a wreck in Downtown Parkersburg Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 A.M.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

The collision involved a Ford pick-up truck and a Chevy Impala.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

