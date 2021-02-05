Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark distribute vaccines
Nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark distribute vaccines(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Friday, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark hospital held their first vaccination clinic open to the public, as more West Virginians are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital gave out around 300 doses of the vaccine, to West Virginia residents aged 65 and older.

The age limit is only going to widen over the next few weeks, so hospital officials are taking what they learned from Friday’s clinic and put it to use to make sure future, larger clinics run in a smooth fashion.

“Especially in the healthcare environment, we have been battling this beast of COVID-19 for over a year now,” said Rhonda Boso-Suggs, Assistant V.P. for Ancillary Services. “Having this vaccine available and seeing the response from the community in wanting to receive the vaccine is encouraging, and hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re all looking forward to that.”

WVU Medicine Camden Clark, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, and Coplin Health Services will continue to partner with each other to get out as many vaccines to West Virginians as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
Truck flips on side after crash in Downtown Parkersburg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
Marietta College to host Day of Giving
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 62 deaths, 3,683 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 20 deaths, 597 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Leukemia treatment pioneer dies of COVID-19