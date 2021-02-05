WVU Medicine Camden Clark holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Friday, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark hospital held their first vaccination clinic open to the public, as more West Virginians are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital gave out around 300 doses of the vaccine, to West Virginia residents aged 65 and older.

The age limit is only going to widen over the next few weeks, so hospital officials are taking what they learned from Friday’s clinic and put it to use to make sure future, larger clinics run in a smooth fashion.

“Especially in the healthcare environment, we have been battling this beast of COVID-19 for over a year now,” said Rhonda Boso-Suggs, Assistant V.P. for Ancillary Services. “Having this vaccine available and seeing the response from the community in wanting to receive the vaccine is encouraging, and hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re all looking forward to that.”

WVU Medicine Camden Clark, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, and Coplin Health Services will continue to partner with each other to get out as many vaccines to West Virginians as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.